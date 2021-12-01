Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Citigroup

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $178.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 113.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,651,000 after buying an additional 841,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,349,000 after buying an additional 778,625 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19,322.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 452,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,253,000 after buying an additional 450,222 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,927,000 after buying an additional 441,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.4% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,298,000 after buying an additional 411,977 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

