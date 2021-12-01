Evercore ISI Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $415.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

NYSE:DE opened at $345.54 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.49 and a 200-day moving average of $354.63. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

