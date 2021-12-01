Evercore ISI Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $415.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.
DE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.
NYSE:DE opened at $345.54 on Monday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $250.54 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.49 and a 200-day moving average of $354.63. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $361,505,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.