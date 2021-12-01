Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 5,185 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.4% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CLSA reduced their price target on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Shares of BILI opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day moving average of $88.25.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

