Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 21,143.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,058 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 25.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.47, for a total transaction of $241,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

