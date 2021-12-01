Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 42,379 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,379 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.31% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 158,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after buying an additional 127,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,864,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,912,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $828.09 million, a PE ratio of 444.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

GOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

