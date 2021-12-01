Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,075 shares of company stock worth $9,123,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $207.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.90. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

