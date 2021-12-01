Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,566 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 103.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,250,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,020,000 after buying an additional 636,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 531,628 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 475,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.