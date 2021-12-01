Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,796 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.67.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.