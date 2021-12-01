Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 213,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,159. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,492 shares of company stock worth $4,680,855. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $220.52 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.95 and a 52-week high of $230.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.52 and its 200-day moving average is $209.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

