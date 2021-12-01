Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 163,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,036,676,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,331 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 523,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,592,000 after purchasing an additional 57,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:BIO opened at $753.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $752.02 and its 200 day moving average is $715.54. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $528.30 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total transaction of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.