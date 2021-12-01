Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $3.19 Million in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 36,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

NYSE:ATO opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.16.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.