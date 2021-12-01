Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 76,770 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,770 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HUYA by 387.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in HUYA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in HUYA by 22.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in HUYA by 180.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 132.50 and a beta of 0.79. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

Several research firms have commented on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. China Renaissance Securities cut their price objective on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

HUYA Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA).

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.