Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 32.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,130 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,139,000 after buying an additional 1,761,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after buying an additional 611,984 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 254,354 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.41. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVNS. Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

