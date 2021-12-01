Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,619 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 106,541.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.72.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,957 shares of company stock worth $3,115,132 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

