Expanse Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $896,940.74 and approximately $6,230.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 89.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

