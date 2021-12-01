Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.16. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $132.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

