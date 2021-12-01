Exponent, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Exponent has increased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exponent to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. Exponent has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exponent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of Exponent worth $46,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

