Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 117,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter worth $202,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Extreme Networks by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,260,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after buying an additional 209,004 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Extreme Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Extreme Networks by 418.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 187,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 24.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 257,261 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $703,750. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

