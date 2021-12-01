Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Update

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the October 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,801,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AXXA opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03. Exxe Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

Exxe Group Company Profile

Exxe Group, Inc is a diversified corporation focusing on realestate, and selected fintech and private equity investments. The company was founded on April 13, 2009 and headquartered in New York, NY.

