Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $59.84 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $37.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $253.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

