Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of FN traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.58. The stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,147. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

