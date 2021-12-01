FairGame Achieves Market Cap of $25.80 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a market cap of $25.80 million and $17.08 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FairGame has traded down 45.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001753 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005950 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00049240 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

