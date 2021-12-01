Falconswap (FSW) Hits Market Cap of $2.04 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $133,661.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0544 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Falconswap has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00240401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00087840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

