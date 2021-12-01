Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 758 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $226.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

