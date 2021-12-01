Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $186.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.31. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

