Farmers Trust Co. Sells 136 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 12.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 29.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 320.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 945.6% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.28. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

