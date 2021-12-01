Farmers Trust Co. Trims Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after buying an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.31.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $749,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.77 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.58.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

