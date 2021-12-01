Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) shot up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43.

About Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR)

Federal Screw Works engages in the manufacture and marketing of industrial component parts. It offers locknuts, bolts, piston pins, studs, bushings, shafts and other machined, cold formed, hardened, and ground metal parts. The firm also offers engineered nut, and complex cold formed products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Romulus, MI.

