Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Hits $1.00

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00065275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00072676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00095650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.40 or 0.08102274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,924.68 or 0.97247873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021834 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.