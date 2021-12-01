Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

FERG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.73. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after acquiring an additional 832,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after acquiring an additional 806,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,013,000 after acquiring an additional 775,917 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,346,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,983,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

