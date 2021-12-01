Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 15,412 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,412 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 103.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.