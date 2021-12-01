Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after acquiring an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Masco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,442,000 after acquiring an additional 77,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Masco by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after acquiring an additional 223,895 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.47. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $69.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.