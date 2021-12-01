Fifth Third Bancorp Has $10.68 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $86.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

