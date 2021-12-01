Fifth Third Bancorp Has $8.18 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,425 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in MetLife by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 135,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in MetLife by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

MET opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

