Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $1,170,000. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.0% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 27.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,355,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,914,000 after purchasing an additional 293,643 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.0% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $120.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average of $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total transaction of $3,036,911.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.82.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

