Firo Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $7.60 or 0.00013494 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $95.95 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Firo has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,631,849 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

