First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Acquires $98,775.44 in Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.27.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $75.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 68.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 131.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 17,521 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in First Bancorp by 201.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in First Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 350,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

