First Bank & Trust Has $278,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Watsco were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.33.

Watsco stock opened at $292.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $309.16.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.