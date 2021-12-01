First Bank & Trust Invests $95,000 in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 364 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICLR opened at $270.47 on Wednesday. ICON Public Limited has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $301.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.05 and a 200-day moving average of $247.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.17.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.