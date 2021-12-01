First Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,808,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,655,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

ILCG opened at $70.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.91. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.41 and a 52 week high of $73.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.