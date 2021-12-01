First Bank & Trust Sells 382 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Avantor were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,994,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,300 shares of company stock valued at $17,071,881 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

