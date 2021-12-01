First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $172,000 in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,162 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez bought 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONB opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

