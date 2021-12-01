First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $243,000 in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $8,206,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $7,724,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $1,275,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $96.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.77. GXO Logistics Inc has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

