First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $214,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $225.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.87. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.92 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

