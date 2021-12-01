First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.30 Million

Equities analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) to post $47.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $50.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $186.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.50 million to $189.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $193.45 million, with estimates ranging from $189.90 million to $197.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

First Financial stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $559.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.79. First Financial has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Financial by 92.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth about $84,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First Financial by 121.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

