First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.60. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 3,002 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.64.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.