First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.65

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.65 and traded as high as C$16.15. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 1,786,708 shares trading hands.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 85.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,706,796. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 15,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,007,000. Insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,892 in the last 90 days.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

