First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

First Merchants has increased its dividend payment by 50.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Merchants has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

First Merchants stock opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Merchants by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Merchants by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Merchants by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

