First Pacific Financial Grows Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after buying an additional 3,955,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $110,869,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth $45,575,344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 60.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,398,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,863,000 after buying an additional 524,289 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.26 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

