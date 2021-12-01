First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $78.48 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

